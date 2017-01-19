 We Are Still Paying – MMM Nigeria Pleads with Members - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

We Are Still Paying – MMM Nigeria Pleads with Members

MMM Nigeria administrators have begged their members to exercise patience as it is doing everything possible to match and pay members.

This statement was posted on its Twitter page following the panic of MMM investors.

The statement read:

“Some of the PH orders matched today. Be patient, we will all be paid. Pls honour your PH pledge or cancel it now b4 it is matched. #MMMPays.”

It will be recalled that the scheme said upon its ‘return’ on January 13 that it would pay before higher investors were equally frozen out and yet all payment (Get Help) requests by participants were removed by the scheme.

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar