We Are Still Paying – MMM Nigeria Pleads with Members - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

MMM Nigeria administrators have begged their members to exercise patience as it is doing everything possible to match and pay members.

This statement was posted on its Twitter page following the panic of MMM investors.

The statement read:

“Some of the PH orders matched today. Be patient, we will all be paid. Pls honour your PH pledge or cancel it now b4 it is matched. #MMMPays.”

It will be recalled that the scheme said upon its ‘return’ on January 13 that it would pay before higher investors were equally frozen out and yet all payment (Get Help) requests by participants were removed by the scheme.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment