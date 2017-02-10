Stock Market Sheds By 0.54% As PZ Cussons, 7up, Forte Oil Lead Losers Chart - The Herald Nigeria

The All Share Index and market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed at 25,322.30 points and N8.774 trillion today following a decline of 0.54 and 0.13 percent respectively, as investors moved 143.2 million shares in 2,551 deals.

Mansard led the day’s nine appreciating stocks by 4.61 percent to close at N1.59, UACN followed with a growth of 4.14 percent to close at N15.10,and Caverton Offshore Support Group was third with 3.45 percent to close at 90 kobo. Unilever and Transcorp added 2.94 and 2.60 percent respectively to close at 35 and 79 kobo respectively.

On the other hand, PZ Cussons led the day’s 27 declining stocks with a loss of 9.73 percent to close at N11.04 per share, followed by 7up, which shed 5 percent to close at N106.50 per share, Forte Oil depreciated by 4.99 percent to close at N53.87 per share, while Union Dicon and Union Bank of Nigeria dropped 4.98 and 4.84 percent each to close at N14.89 and N4.72 per share respectively.

Fidelity Bank emerged the most traded equity on Thursday with an exchange of 24.4 million shares, It was trailed by Diamond Bank having accounted for 20.3 million shares, while Zenith Bank recorded a sale of 30.0 million shares worth N12.5 million; FBN Holdings traded 10.7 million shares and STACO moved 10 million.

