This Is Why You Should Stop Eating Avocados Right Now - The Herald Nigeria

The Avocado is always referred to as one the most healthy fruits to consume, with easily consumable fatty acids and vitamins K and B5, as well as fiber.

The fruit, like some fish and nuts, helps increase the level of good cholesterol in your body.

Furthermore, it has been found to contain ‘good’ high density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) which has long been found to reduce the risk of heart disease.

However, research conducted by the University of Cambridge found that some people have a genetic mutation which means high levels of HDL-C puts them at increased risk of coronary heart disease.

People with a rare mutation in the SCARB1 gene, called the P376L variant were found to have unusually high levels of HDL-C, and had an 80 per cent increased relative risk of coronary heart disease.

Dr Adam Butterworth, co-investigator of the study said: “This discovery could lead to new drugs that improve the processing of HDL-C to prevent devastating heart attacks.”

The mutation is estimated to affect one in 1,700 people and challenges the conventional wisdom that HDL-C protects the heart from coronary disease.

While confirmatory tests are still needed to give specific details, health professionals encourages people to pursue a balanced diet of moderation as regards food consumption.

