Strengthen community policing, Nigeria Police tells state governments

The Nigeria Police has called on state governments’ to help strengthen community policing.

ACP Funso Ajao-Olarinoye, the Area Commander, Igbeba Police Area Command, Ijebu-Ode made the appeal on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun.

The police boss, while highlighting the strength inherent in an efficient community police system, explained that collaboration enhanced the police in the discharge of their duties.

Ajao-Olarinoye further said that the community police and vigilante unions had a head-start in intelligence gathering because of their close proximity to the people.

“The essentials needed to liberate the state of crime lies with the people through the strengthening of community policing.

“It has been established that the closer you are to the people, the higher your efficiency level in intelligence gathering, management and eventual discharge of justice.

“There is as much the police can do aside the resources accrued to them but there is more to be achieved if the people are empowered to liberate themselves by law.

“Police are trying their best but you need to understand that the people know their terrain better, vigilantes are indigenes and as such that has aided their impact,’’ he said.

The police boss said that although there were many methods of eradicating crime, proactive community policing had been seen to help drastically.

Ajao-Olarinoye also commended the Ogun government for its high premium on security by providing security agencies with the necessary support and logistics to fight crime.

“The Ogun State government has given adequate support to security outfits in the state to be successful in the discharge of their duties.

“The feedback in the fight against crime in the state has been positive as security personnel continue to intensify their efforts to rid the state of all atrocities,’’ he said.

He also frowned against cultism and hooliganism, especially on the side of the youth, saying most cult members also doubled as armed robbers.

Ajao-Olarinoye warned criminals that ceased to desist from crime insisting that the police were up to the task and assuring the public of security of lives and property.(NAN)

