Strike: Lagos lawmaker tasks govts, workers on preventive measures

A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Olusegun Olulade, has appealed to governments and teachers to prevent situations capable of leading to strike in the education sector.

Olulade, representing Epe Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when he hosted 324 outstanding pupils in public primary schools in his constituency on Sunday.

The event was to mark the second Annual Eleniyan Ambassadors Launcheon sponsored by the lawmaker.

Pupils, who emerged first, second and third in 2015/2016 academic session in primaries four, five and six were selected from each of the 36 primary schools in the constituency.

The lawmaker regretted that industrial actions had shut down many schools, crippled academic activities, and negatively affected education standards.

Olulade said that any nation that could not give education a priority attention would suffer setbacks.

“It is a great concern that our schools are always shut down because of strike.

“This has been affecting our education sector and the kind of graduates we produce every year,’’ he said .

The lawmaker appealed to all authorities and staff unions in tertiary institutions and other education institutions to show understanding with the government.

“The government must be proactive and responsive enough in education matters. We must know that the future of this county depends on the standard of education.

“We should not, as decision makers, jeopardise the dreams of the future leaders which these boys and girls represents.

He said that the event was to encourage and motivate the pupils to strive for more excellence.

Olulade added, “The essence of this programme is to create a healthy competition among pupils. We don’t have any reason for not doing so because our future depends on them.

“We are here to celebrate children that stood out last session across all public primary schools in Epe Constituency II. Hard work is the best godfather any person can have.”

The lawmaker said that annual programme was borne out of his passion for excellence and belief in the power of motivation.

Olulade, who gave out education materials to the pupils, urged them to be good ambassadors.

In his remarks, the Aladeshoyin of Odonoforija, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, commended the lawmakers for his positive impacts on children.

He urged the pupils to face their studies and be security conscious.

Also speaking, Alhaji Wasiu Odeyemi, Commissioner, Lagos state Civil Service Commission, lauded the lawmaker, and encouraged the pupils not to relent in their commitment to studies.

Mr Muyiwa Okesanya, the Sole Administrator, Erodo Local Council Development Area, urged the selected pupils to cherish education and shun all distractions.

NAN reports that the event had in attendance traditional rulers, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nollywood stars such as Jide Kosoko, Saheed Balogun, Olaniyi Afonja among others.(NAN)

