Strip clubs: Hotel operators appear before Kwara lawmakers

The management of the government-owned Kwara Hotel as well as eight other operators of hotels on Tuesday appeared before the State House of Assembly in Ilorin to explain why strip clubs were allegedly being run in their facilities.

Their appearance followed a summon issued to them at Thursday’s plenary of the House following the Motion of Urgent Importance raised by House Leader, Hassan Oyeleke.

The lawmakers grilled the operators for over four hours on the allegation of operating strip clubs at a session attended by Christian and Muslim clerics.

All the operators, however, denied operating such clubs in their facilities.

The Deputy Speaker, Matthew Okedare, who presided over plenary, ordered further investigation into the matter with a view to issuing a resolution.

A mild drama, however, occurred at the plenary when the 32-year-old representative of an operator was ordered out for poor representation.

The lawmakers later held a closed door meeting with the clerics after the sitting. (NAN)

