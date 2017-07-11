Very Strong Anti Ageing Treatment For Wrinkles, Eye Circles & Fine Lines - The Herald Nigeria

Wrinkles are caused by thin, sagging skin. They particularly appear on the face, neck, backs of hands, and tops of forearms.

Wrinkles occur as part of the natural ageing process when the collagen and elastin in the connective tissue of the skin become weak and break down due to changes in fibroblasts that produce collagen and elastin.

Premature or excess wrinkles can also be caused by factors like too much exposure to sunlight or harsh environments, smoking, use of certain drugs, excessive stress, sudden weight loss, loss of vitamin E, and genetic predisposition.

In this video, I will be showing you a very easy way to reduce wrinkles on the face simply by using Milk and Honey.

Please watch the video to see the complete process.

Thanks a lot for watching.

