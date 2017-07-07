There Are Strongmen Behind Badoo - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has revealed that some influential persons are behind the emergence of the dreadful Badoo group.

He was speaking at the opening of the Epe Fire station in the state, calling on Lagosians to join hands and defeat the group.

“We,” Ambode said, “have intelligence here that some of these things are coming from within and our Kabiyesis and Obas need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest this decadence.”

Ambode noted that, “As far as the Badoo case is concerned, I don’t believe that it has anything to do with a disappearing ghost. I don’t also believe that the rituals can be taking place without some people not being behind it.

“So, I challenge all our Kabiyesis and all our traditional rulers and Baales, we must arrest this situation as quickly as possible and show that traditional values that we have always been known for. And then we would continue to support you.”

