SUBEB trains 7,000 teachers in Borno–Official

The chairman, Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Alhaji Shettima Kullima said the board has trained 7,000 teachers.

Kullima told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Maiduguri, that the teachers were drawn from public schools in the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said that the teachers were exposed to post crisis and best teaching methodologies with a view to reinvigorate the basic education sector.

Kullima explained that the exercise was also designed to address psychological trauma in the teachers and encourage them to improve their performance.

He said the training was conducted in collaboration with the United States’ Education Crisis Response (ECR) programme.

The Chairman disclosed that 477 teachers were killed while many pupils were affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, the state government is building 21 mega schools each with the capacity to accommodate 2, 000 pupils.

He said that the project was designed to decongest classrooms and provide conducive teaching and learning environment.

“The state government had reconstructed and rehabilitated classrooms and schools destroyed by the insurgents in Maiduguri and other liberated communities,” he added.

