Sule Lamido to remain in our custody for investigation–Police

Mr Kayode Aderanti, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Kano, says the arrested former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido would remain in their custody for further investigation.

Aderanti, who, spoke through the Public Relations Officer, Zone 1,DSP Sambo Sokoto disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

According to him, the former Governor ‘honourably’ presented himself before the Police after an invitation was sent to him to answer questions.

“The invitation was as a result of a complaint we received from the Jigawa State Government on April 27, following an inciting statements alleged to have been made on a local radio by Lamido.

 

 

“The Jigawa State Government alleged that the former Governor called on his supporters in the state to stop the conduct of the upcoming local council polls in the state by all means,” he said.

According to him, the statement made by Lamido was capable of breaching the Public peace.

He said it is a public offence which is contrary to section 114 of the Penal code of Nigeria.

He said as soon as the investigation was completed, Lamido would be charged to court for appropriate prosecution.(NAN)

