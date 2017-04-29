Sunderland relegated from Premier League for the fourth time - The Herald Nigeria

Bournemouth scored a late winner at the Stadium of Light to end Sunderland’s 10-year stay in the Premier League

The result coupled with Hull City’s draw at Southampton means David Moyes’ side are 14 points from safety with four games left.

The defeat, Sunderland’s 23rd of the season, means the Black Cats are relegated from the Premier League for a joint-record fourth time in Moyes’ first season in charge.

Bournemouth’s Joshua King scored the only goal with just two minutes left, tapping home from Ryan Fraser’s pass.

The Norwegian also came close in the 20th minute but his shot rebounded off the post and crossbar and into the arms of Jordan Pickford.

Artur Boruc saved from Jermain Defoe in the first half, and Fabio Borini and George Honeyman in the second, but the Black Cats failed to sustain any real pressure on the Bournemouth goal.

“It summed up our season. We played well for long parts. We had four or five good opportunities and did a good job.

“We’re all disappointed and I feel more for the supporters. We take collective responsibility from top to bottom.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and see what we have to do.

“I don’t know what words you can say to the players. I told them they fought for the jersey. Because of that it’s difficult to fault them.

“We’re disappointed with the level of performance all season. We’ll do everything we can to get it right, ” Sunderland manager David Moyes said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment