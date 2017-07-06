Super Eagles Goalkeeper Diagnosed With Acute Leukemia - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper and Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with a terminal disease.

The goalkeeper was reported to be battling leukemia following a blood test which was run on him during the pre-season training testing.

The club, Wolvehampton Wanderers, confirmed the medical condition of the Nigerian goalkeeper in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Ikeme joined the club in 2003 although he has been unfortunate with injuries and has therefore spent a lot of recovery time out on loan.

