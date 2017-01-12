Super Eagles Move Up One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have move up one place to 50th in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The Eagles who will miss the 2017 African Cup of Nations also moved up to 7th in the African chart.

Senegal and Ivory Coast remained Africa’s top two teams while Egypt are now Africa’s third best team overtaking rivals, Tunisia.

Argentina maintained its position as the top teams in the World in an unchanged top ten.

Top Ten in Africa

1. Senegal

2. Ivory Coast

3. Egypt

4. Tunisia

5. Algeria

6. Congo DR

7. Nigeria

8. Burkina Faso

9. Ghana

10. Morocco

Top Ten in the World

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain

