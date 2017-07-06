Super Eagles Slip to 35th in Latest FIFA World Rankings - The Herald Nigeria

The Super Eagles have fallen in the latest FIFA World Ranking that was released today.

Recall that they lost 0-2 to South Africa in a 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier in June and are now 35th in the world.

The latest ranking means that they dropped a place and with the loss to South Africa, they are now in danger of missing out of a third consecutive AFCON.

Nigeria still remains sixth on the African continent, behind Egypt, Senegal, Congo DR, Tunisia and Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr’s men would take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, September.

On the world rankings, German have returned to the top after they lifted the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Brazil and fellow South Americans, Argentina, occupy the second and third slots respectively.

Europeans, Andorra were the biggest movers after moving 57 places with 177 points.

