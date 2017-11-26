Suspect breaks police officer’s head for trying to arrest him

A Police Inspector attached to Olosun Division, Benson Ohiole was beaten to stupor and his head broken after a suspect vented out his anger while trying to resist arrest.

The incident happened in the Mushin area Lagosgos where the Police inspector Ohiole went to arrest Omotolani over an undisclosed crime.

It was gathered that the suspect refused to follow the officer to the police station but maintained his innocence.

However, trouble started when Ohiole attempted to enforce his arrest as an officer, Omotolani then attacked him, reportedly used an object to break his head and escaped.

The victim bled profusely and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and Omotolani was later arrested and detained at the police station.

The suspect insisted that he did not commit any offence when the victim wanted to arrest him to extort money from him which he resisted.

He denied that he attacked him but could not explain how Ohiole sustained serious injury on his head.

The suspect was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr. M.K.O Fadeyi granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 6 December, 2017.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

