Suspected ritual killer, who escaped from Port Harcourt, nabbed in Plateau

The Plateau Police Command said on Friday it had arrested a suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who escaped from detention at the Criminal Investigation Bureau(CIB), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Its Commissioner, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo, who briefed newsmen in Jos, said that the suspect was arrested by officers and men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS).

“The suspect was nabbed in the early hours of Friday, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state, while robbing a house,” he said.

According to Ogunyanwo, the suspect was initially arrested on August 19, after he allegedly killed an eight-year-old girl, but escaped from detention four days later.

He said that Dike’s rearrest had a divine angle to it “because you cannot spill blood and go free; God will definitely arrest you”.

“We have alerted the Police in Rivers. As soon as they are ready, they will come and pick him,” Ogunyanwo said.

Speaking to journalists at the headquarters of the Plateau Police Command in Jos, Dike confirmed his escape from detention in Port Harcourt, adding that he had spent 10 days in Plateau.

The suspect, who claimed to be a 300 level Physics student at the University of Port Harcourt, said that after escaping from custody, he went into hiding and later boarded a vehicle to Jos.

He said that hunger forced him into the robbery incident where he was apprehended.

