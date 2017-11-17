The Anambra state police have arrested and arraigned some persons in court for the killing of some church worshippers at St Philip Catholic church, Ozubulu on August 6, 2017.

During the church shooting, 13 persons were killed, while about 22 were injured. The suspects Chinedu Akpunonu, 44; Vincent Ike, 57; Chukwudi Ugwu, 30, and Onyebuchi Mbanefo, 46 were arraigned on a 37-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder, while three others are still at large.

Among the persons invited as witnesses were Aloysius Ikegwuonu, a South African-based businessman, whose father was killed in the attack; the Parish Priest of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Jude Onwuaso, and six others.

According to reports, the suspects were referred to Nnewi prison till 26th of February 2018 when they will appear again in the court of law.

According to an eyewitness, the armed men were in search of their target ‘Bishop’ in the church and when they did not find him, they opened fire on innocent members including Cyprian Ikegwuonu, his father who also died in the attack.

