 Syrian army announces ceasefire in south of country until Thursday

The Syrian army has announced a unilateral ceasefire to last until Thursday in the southern parts of Syria, state media reported on Monday.

The truce, announced in an army statement, began on Sunday in the southern areas of Deraa, Queintra and al-Sweida and will remain in effect until midnight Thursday to support the peace process and national reconciliation.

The army added it would respond to breaches in an appropriate way, without elaborating.

Southern areas in Syria have borne the brunt of clashes between opposition groups and regime forces recently in the country’s civil war, which began with peaceful demonstrations in March 2011 against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad.

The situation on the border separating Syria and the Israeli-occupied part of the Golan Heights has been tense since the 2011 uprising.

Quneitra, located in a high valley in the Golan Heights, was hit by Israeli strikes recently after the country said shells fell on the Israeli side of the border. (dpa/NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

