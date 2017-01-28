'Talentless' KCee Is Confused And Frustrated, Harrysong's Camp Issues Statement - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian artiste and former Five Star Music star, Harrysong’s camp has reacted to the ongoing saga between his new management and the Five Star Music group.

The reaction comes after the artiste was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force yesterday for breach of contract and other related offences.

In reaction to the earlier statement released by the Five Star Music Group, Harrysong’s camp wrote:

Kcee is Confused…we understand –DESMOND

A famous saying goes this way, ‘a confused man is much more an angry and frustrated man.

To be honest, going by my newest resolve to not for any reason celebrate mediocrity, laziness and talentless people, I would have chosen to be quiet and pretend as if nothing happened yesterday, January 27, 2017, but giving my role as a journalist as well as a high ranking member of Nigeria’s most talked about music company, Alterplate, I have been ‘arm twisted’ sort of to write this statement and to formerly address the concerns of our friends, well wishers, family and fans who are currently savoring our newest sound, Samankwe.

It was 8 am and Policemen acting on the instruction of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Onikan, stormed our hotel room to invite Harrysong over for questioning.

As a law abiding citizen with nothing to fear, we got dressed up and set out for the AIGs office and on getting there we were greeted by the presence of a haggard looking young man in cheap pair of suit, identified as Five Star Music lawyer.

His awfully shallow reasoning became so evident when he was called up to defend the petition he prepared on behalf of his client (Five Star Music). He suffered a hard time convincing the AIG and his men, including a visiting Commissioner, why the charges against Harrysong were criminal rather than civil.

Even before any member of our camp could voice a word, the visiting commissioner (from the way he sounded, a very learned and experienced officer) frowned at the concocted charges and recommended that they drop the petition and rather file a suit in a civil court instead of bringing the Police into the picture.

In view of the lies peddled on some social media platforms, I wish to state here clearly that:

1) Harrysong was never whisked away by some mobile police officers to an unknown location;

2) It wasn’t an arrest but an invitation by the AIG, a high ranking police officer, which he honoured.

3) A supposed breach of contract as captured in their petition is a civil and not a criminal case.

On the other hand, as against the kangaroo statement released by Five Star music earlier today, I wish to also state that Harrysong did not at any time approach anyone or company to sign him; it was rather the other way round.

Kcee approached Harrysong on bended knees to help salvage his dying career after he fell out with his then partner. As much as Harrysong loved to help him out in that time of need, it is worthy of note that,

1. He (Kcee) was talentless and knows next to nothing about music.

2. Harrysong had a running contract with Questionmark Records, but out of desperation, Kcee and his Five Star Music were prepared to pay off Kelvin Luciano in their quest to have him (Harrysong) at all cost. It would be recalled that Harrysong succeeded in recreating Kcee’s sound, wrote and co-produced his first meaningful single, ‘Had it been I know’, followed by ‘Okpekete’, ‘Limpopo’, ‘Pull Over’ and other songs that defined the Kcee that everyone now knows and celebrates today, all pro bono.

For what it’s worth, Harrysong’s dealing with Five Star Music was with the clause that he would be left to pursue his career whenever he deemed it fit.

As the case may be, we are not surprised at the turn out of things and why Kcee-led Five Star Music has chosen the way of reproach rather than that of honour. The earlier they wake up to the reality that Harrysong had long dumped them in a trash bin and moved on, the better for them, ‘cos’ I can tell you for free, he is not coming back.

And to our fans and the general public, I wish to apologize on their behalf and to leave you with these words,

‘Kcee is confused and as such frustrated and we can understand’.

For the records, Alterplate has come to stay and you are free to do business with Harrysong and Alterplate Management, we are indeed the real deal.

-DESMOND IKE-CHIMA

For Harrysong

