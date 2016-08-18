Tambuwal donates office, vehicles for take-off of FG’s social plans

Sokoto government has pledged to assist its citizens to enable them fully benefit from the Federal Government’s social intervention projects. To this end, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on

Tuesday donated office apartments and vehicles for proper take off of FG’s various intervention plans in the Sokoto.

Announcing the donation when he received the Special Adviser to the President on Social Intervention, Mrs. Maryam Uwais on a courtesy visit, Tambuwal said the various programmes introduced by the Muhammadu Buhari administration were aimed at addressing challenges of poverty in Nigeria.

“Sokoto state stands to benefit from those intervention programmes, so we will partner partner with the FG by giving any required support and cooperation so as to achieve the desired objectives,” the Governor said.

He added that the state government is ready to support all policies of Federal Government which he said were aimed at improving the living standard of the people. According to Tambuwal, already office apartments for the various schemes equipped with modern office equipment has been provided, while vehicles will soon be provided for their smooth take off. “In addition to this, a Desk Officer for the programme has been appointed and process are on to appoint a Special Adviser on Social Intervention in Sokoto,” he added. In her remarks, Mrs. Uwais said they were in Sokoto to enlighten people on the benefit of FG’s various intervention projects. She said her team would interract with stakeholders to find out how to encourage collaboration with their office and state government.

