Tambuwal inaugurates `Change Begins With Me’ campaign in Sokoto

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday inaugurated the Federal Government’s `Change Begins With Me’ campaign in the state.

Tambuwal during the inauguration urged the citizens of the state to shun vices that were inimical to societal cohesion and progress.

The governor also handed over jingles of the campaign to the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Jeli Abdulkadir, for transmission in the state media outfits.

Tambuwal said: “All Nigerians should imbibe the virtues of social reorientation and avoid bad attitudes.

“We should be positive in our thinking and cultivate better attitudes towards issues.

“ Importantly, we should all support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for it to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria.

“Already, the government is doing exceeding well in the fight against insecurity and corruption. Similar efforts are being done to turn around the economy.

“ You will agree with me these are the three main things which the President promised us and he is on track in the areas.”

The governor added that, the state would use its media organs to educate the citizens, while at the same time take the lead in the change of attitude mantra.

According to him, the messages will be translated into Hausa and Fulfulde languages, and will be disseminated into every nook and cranny of the state for the benefits of the people. (NAN)

