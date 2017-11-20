Tambuwal tasks re-elected Obiano on inclusive governance

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has congratulated Gov. Willie Obiano over his re-election as governor of Anambra and urged him to run an all-inclusive governance.

In a statement on Monday in Sokoto by Malam Imam Imam, his media aide, Tambuwal said that Obiano’s victory was a manifestation of the people’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

He urged the governor to rise above partisan consideration and carry all people, including his opponents, along in the task of building the state further.

“I urge His Excellency to see the fresh mandate given to him as a call to extra duty in the service of his state.

“He should also see the new mandate as an immense opportunity to carry forward the policies and projects initiated during his first term to promote progress and development in Anambra,” he said.

Tambuwal urged those defeated in the election to accept the result in good faith and cooperate with the winner in the interest of the people, and advised that any step to challenge the outcome of the poll should be limited to the law.

He pledged the cooperation of Sokoto State Government to the governor, saying that his administration would work with all persons and interest groups to deepen democracy in the country.

