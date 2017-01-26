Tanzania gets $305m World Bank facility for port expansion, others

Tanzania will receive a 305 million dollars loan from the World Bank

to expand its main port in its main commercial city, Dar es Salaam, a government official said on Thursday.

The port has been having congestion and inefficiencies which are hampering ambitions to transform the nation into a regional transport hub.

The port, whose main rival is the bigger but also congested port of Mombasa in Kenya, acts as a trade gateway for landlocked African states.

Such states include Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Uganda, as well as the eastern region of the Democratic

Republic of Congo.

Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango said:“The World Bank has agreed to give Tanzania loans for various development projects, including a credit of 305 million dollars for an expansion project at the Dar es Salaam port.”

The World Bank said in a 2014 report that inefficiencies at Dar es Salaam port was costing Tanzania and its neighbours up to 2.6 billion dollars a year.

Tanzania wants to lift capacity at the port to 28 million tonnes a year by 2020 from 15 million tonnes currently.

The loan deal was announced following talks in the capital between Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Makhtar Diop, the World Bank’s Vice President for Africa.

Officials said Tanzania was also in talks with the World Bank for a 425 million dollars additional funding

to expand a new public transport system in its commercial capital.

The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit System inaugurated by Magufuli on Wednesday was built by a 290 million dollars loan from the World Bank.

The project, aimed at easing congestion in Dar es Salaam’s gridlocked streets, is expected to benefit around 500,000 people in the city of four million people. (Reuters/NAN)

