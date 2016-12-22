Taraba renewed crisis: Lawmaker urges warring factions to eschew violence - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Sen. Abubakar Yusuf, representing Taraba Central Senatorial District, has urged parties in the current communal crisis in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba to eschew violence and embrace peace to foster development.

He made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo on Thursday.

The senator condemned the recurrence of bloodshed which started last Saturday between herdsmen and farmers.

He described it as dark spot in the history of socio-cultural togetherness of the people of Taraba central zone.

He added that “such recurrence of regrettable incidence of violence involving lost of lives and properties are utterly condemnable.

“We have to live together and develop our communities as a people for a brighter future.”

Yusuf decried the situation in which the carnage which begun in Danacha town was later spread to other villages in the the local government, leading to loss of many lives.

The lawmaker reminded the warring parties of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s change mantra and stressed the need for respect to human lives and property.

He said “in this regard, it is pertinent that stakeholders in the Nigerian project must

put more efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence among communities in the country.”

Yusuf also urged security agencies to be alert in sourcing for information about simmering issues likely to bring about any breach of peace in any community in the country.

He called on government at all levels, private organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and individuals to come to the aid of internally displace persons in the renewed crisis. (NAN)

