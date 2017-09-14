Tattoo fanatic, Tattboy Holden who recently changed his name legally says he has spent nearly $100,000 AUD (N24 million) and 1,000 hours on body modification.

The former office worker turned tattoo addict has covered over 90% of his body with tattoos including his right eye and penis.

He says his 100 head to toe inking have affected his Job prospects, leaving him unemployed and even branded a criminal.

He said “I have definitely been mistaken for a criminal and even a standover man once, but the tides are changing. People are becoming more accepting”.

Holden suffers from chronic pain syndrome which was a complication of a routine surgery he had some years ago. He says he has found relief from the chronic pain via going under the needle.

“I had already had some tattoos in the past; during the course of this I found that tattoos were a form of pain therapy. I call it ‘pain distraction’. I always look forward to it.” He said.

“If the tattoo is big enough, it distracts the pain for about a day. It still hurts, but it’s on your terms”.

“The chronic pain returns eventually, but it is a release”

Former credit officer says he has no regrets about turning his body into a work of art and he is planning to keep going to make a mark on the world.

His love for tattoos began when he was a child but he waited till he was 18 before going under the needle for his first tattoo; an eagle on his arm – a coming of age symbol.

Over the course of 13 years he has acquired more tattoos and has almost every part of his body marked, including his manhood and right eye; which he colored red after his surname and love of a Holden car.

“I decided to get fully covered. That is my goal. It is a long journey; it will take all my life. I’d probably never say I’m finished”.

“The skin between my eyelids and nose is probably the most painful. It feels like eye surgery, your eyes just pour water. Lips felt like razor-blades. And my penis hurts, obviously.” He said.

Holden’s body paints the picture of an extraordinary life; from the car on his back for which he was held hostage by bandits, to a rainbow on his calf that pledges support for gay marriage equality.

He also had his tongue bifurcated and had transdermal bolts implanted into his head.

Tattboy Holden now hopes to find a job as a DJ and is set to star in an upcoming horror movie. He is one of Australia’s most tattooed men.

