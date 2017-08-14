Nigerian Taxpayers likely paying Buhari's British doctors - Presidency - The Herald Nigeria

Weeks after declaring that the nature of President Muhammad Buhari’s ailment is nobody’s business, the Presidency has revealed that it is most likely Buhari is being treated with taxpayer funds.

The revelation came from Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina during an interview on Politics Today which aired on Channels TV today.

Host of Politics Today, Seun Akinbaloye posed a query as to who was footing Mr. President’s bills, a legitimate question as an in-law to the President, Mohammed indimi, is a billionaire currently holding a month long lavish birthday bash in Europe.

In response, Adesina said, “Does it matter at this point?”

Akinbaloye pressed further stating, “We need to know, he is our president. He is a public official. This shouldn’t be shrouded in secrecy.”

The Cable reports, Adesina said: “I do not know who is paying, but as a president, he has a right to be treated by the country.”

“Nigeria is taking care of the bill?” Okinbaloye asked, and Adesina responded, “Most likely. I don not know for sure.”

The presidential spokesman also discussed his experience with his principal at the Abuja House in London.

Adesina was in the delegation that met Buhari during the weekend.

“The president I saw was sharp, he was smart, he was lucid. The president I saw was almost completely mending,” Adesina said.

“But like I said in the statement we issued, he will come when his doctors say ‘it’s time to go home’.

Dismissing the position that Buhari has not returned to the country because he is too frail to travel, Adesina said: “We can’t depend on the word out there, but I can depend on what I saw with my eyes. I saw the president and I know that he has recovered considerably.

“Once the doctors certify him, he will surely come back… If you know the president, at the peak of his performance when he just assumed the presidency and went to different parts of the world, you will know that he is a man of tremendous energy and tremendous ability.

“If a man was heal and he has mended, that means he can do what he used to and even more.”

