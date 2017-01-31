Teacher Flogs Primary 3 Student To Death For Not Reading A Sentence - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Joy Wangare, from Macadamia Primary School in Solio Settlement Scheme, Kenya has died after she was caned by her teacher.

A complaint filed with the police indicates that the 10-year-old student died over the weekend following a beating by a teacher on Thursday.

Witnesses claimed she was caned for failing to read a sentence as directed by the teacher.

Kieni East OCPD Michael Mbaluku said the report made at Naro Moru Police Station indicated that after the caning, the teacher invited other pupils to punish the girl further.

“The girl’s grandmother reported an assault case against the teacher and we gave her a note so she could seek medical treatment. The reports we have indicate that she was admitted for a few days before dying while undergoing treatment at Mary Immaculate Mission Hospital in Mweiga,” said Mr Mbaluku.

Angry parents stormed the school demanding the arrest and prosecution of the suspect teacher.

Mbaluku said investigations into the death had commenced and appealed to the parents to be patient.

“We cannot rule out murder because the circumstances surrounding her death are still within the time frame provided by the law, but we are urging residents to be patient and await the outcome of the investigations, including a postmortem report,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment