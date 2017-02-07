Teacher returns N130,000 after being overpaid - The Herald Nigeria

Despite the current economic recession, many Nigerians are still honest. When Mrs Abu Queen Ejura, a teacher with a secondary school in Idah, Kogi state was overpaid to the tune of 130,000 naira, she wrote to the staff screening committee to report the over payment.

At a time when money seems to be scarce and the price of goods are skyrocketing, the actions of this teacher have been to be heartening and highly commendable.

The Director General, Media and Publicity, at the Governor’s Office, Kogi state Government, Kingsley Fanwo shared the story and said:

“Honesty…this is the Kogi spirit. Our civil service is not all about fraud. We have honest and reliable civil servants.”

Abu Queen Ejura is a teacher with a secondary school in Idah. She was overpaid to the tune of 130,000 naira. Ejura withdrew what was legitimately hers and wrote to the screening committee to report the over payment.

Below is a photo of the letter she wrote to the committee after she was overpaid.

