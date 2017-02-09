Teachers commend Korean govt. for capacity building workshop

Participants at a workshop organised for teachers in Abuja, have commended the Korean government for enhancing the building capacity of teachers in Nigeria.

The participants at the ongoing workshop organised by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Thursday, made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs Rosaline Nchit said the training had helped teachers move from the traditional way of imparting knowledge to modern techniques of teaching.

“Before now most of the teachers in FCT were not ICT based, we were used to our normal chalk and board but since the first training, we learnt how to use the computer, the projector and other things to present the lesson.

“I got it very clear the issue of flipped learning which has really given us the insight on how to make teaching and learning easier.

“We have different learners, some learn by touching, some by seeing, some learn by even just hearing but you discover that in flip learning you have the three combined together.

“Instead of the conventional learning that you just teach the children, those that cannot understand are at their own mercy.

“In flipped learning you allow these children go home with the materials; learn so much from the whole thing, by the time they come back they have one or two questions just to clarify the whole thing.

“In that case it makes the teaching more practical the child is doing it himself unlike before you are putting everything in the child’s head.

“But this time around we are exposed to understanding that the child knows giving the right opportunity the child gives you more than you can imagine.’’

Another participant, Mr John Tawus, said the training had built the capacity of teachers.

“We have been trained in such a way that we have improved on the way we have been teaching before from the traditional way of teaching to the modern way of teaching using multimedia and so on.

“That has given us more insight on what teaching is all about.

“I happen to be among the selected ones to Korea and now I have started imparting some of the knowledge I acquired there.

“The output is quite encouraging and along the line I will determine how far it has gone.’’

Mr Rufus Oluseyi commended the Korean government for its efforts in improving the education sector one of which was through teacher training.

Oluseyi said the training was his first and pledged to impact what he had been taught on his students and colleagues.

NAN reports that the 10 day training which started on Monday is the second of its kind with 72 teachers and six administrators in attendance.

KOICA is a Korean government agency which started operations in Nigeria in 2008.

NAN reports that the agency is responsible for providing grants and technical programmes for development partners. (NAN)

