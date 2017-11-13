Teachers’ competency test: Kogi emulates Kaduna State

Please select a featured image for your post

A team from Kogi State, led by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Jacob Tolorunleke is in Kaduna State to understudy the competency test recently conducted for primary school teachers in the state.

Tolorunleke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday, that the move was to improve the standard of education in Kogi State.

The team comprised the Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Mr Moses Abara, and the Chairman Kogi State Teaching Service Commission Mr Afolabi Joseph-Baji.

It includes Mrs Oshatimehin Deborah, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Kogi State.

According to the commissioner, they are in the state to get all the necessary information needed, and to be guided appropriately on how to conduct a successful and credible competency test for teachers in Kogi State.

Tolorunleke said stakeholders had been discussing on ways to address the rot in the state’s education sector, particularly the quality of teachers.

“It was based on these discussions that the state’s executive council directed that I lead a delegation to Kaduna State to understudy the processes involved in carrying out a competency test for teachers.

“This is because addressing the rot in the education sector has been a lingering issue for us in Kogi State.

“Kaduna state has just provided an example for us to follow in achieving our mission and vision in the education sector.’’

Tolorunleke explained that after the study, the team would come up with recommendations, after which relevant stakeholders would be consulted on the way forward.

He commended the Kaduna State Government for taking the bull by the horn in addressing the dearth of quality teachers in its primary schools.

“This is because any state that failed to address the issue of quality education at basic level would not achieve much in secondary and tertiary schools.

“We had a fruitful discussion with the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, as well as the Executive Chairman of SUBEB in the state, Nasir Umar.

“They have given us the needed attention, they took us step by step through the processes and provided us with all the document we need to carry out a successful competency test in Kogi state.’’

Umar expressed joy over the visit, adding that the board was ready to partner with any state or organisation in improving the standard of eduction.

“Our doors are open for any state willing to partner, support or learn from us,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the Kaduna State Government had in June conducted competency test for 33,000 primary school teachers, while 21,780 failed.

