Teebillz turns Preacher, recounts How God Saved Him

Finally reunited with his wife and son, manager Teebillz is really happy with his lot.

Recall that he almost committed suicide last year and was on a downward spiral, but all that is behind him now he says.

He has been thanking God for restoring his life and putting him back in shape.

In an Instagram post meant to uplift his followers, he said. “From my personal experience, it was hard to believe anything good and even the concept of God is questionable at that moment.” _

Speaking on his dark days, he said, “About a year ago, I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again. But God’s mercies and grace are beyond human comprehension. Trust Him. Keep hope alive. Have faith and His love for you is eternal and unconditional.

“If you can see and believe, God’s help is on the way. Hopefully, this picture can help someone out there that is poisoned by stress, under pressure, feeling pain or afraid of failure.God can fix every broken situation in your life”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment