Teenage girl live-streams best friend’s rape - The Herald Nigeria

It was alleged that in the video Lonina could be heard ‘giggling’, and at times it looked like Gates was trying to cover up his face with the bedclothes.

The victim alleged Lonina had set up the rape, but Marina Lonina’s lawyer denied this.

The prosecutor said the motive for the filming was unclear, but alcohol was a factor.

“People need to know and understand that the use of a smartphone to video events can constitute serious felony crimes,” he said.

“They should think twice before they use their smartphones to either photograph or video anything of a sexual nature.”

When the case came to court, Marina Lonina’s lawyer spoke on her behalf.

He said she ‘categorically’ denied the charges and that Marina filmed everything on Periscope to help gather evidence.

While both Gates and Marina initially pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against them, Gates later admitted one count of rape and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Marina Lonina made a plea deal with prosecutors in which she admitted one count of obstructing justice by failing to report the rape or hand over her evidence afterwards.

She was sentenced to nine months in prison.

In the victim’s statement, the girl who had been raped said she still suffered panic attacks.

‘I was too gullible to see how manipulative she truly is,’ she said of Marina.

But for the plea bargains, the pair would have spent 40 years each in prison.