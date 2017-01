Nigerian singer, Tekno who was disqualified at the last minute from the recently held Headies Awards has bagged a new deal worth $4million.

The artiste along with his manager, Ubi Franklin and co-owner of the record label, Paul Okoye shared the news with fans online.

Tekno’s deal makes him the biggest artiste signed to Sony Music who had previously entered into deals with other Nigerian artistes including the self-styled ‘Omo Baba Olowo’, Davido.

