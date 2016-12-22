Tekno Sends Cryptic Message To Headies After He Was Disqualified - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Tekno has given a cryptic response to the Headies Awards following his allaged disqualification from the Next Rated Awards category.

Tekno who earlier took to his social media account to rant for getting nominated in the category was pulled out of the race some hours before the main event which is scheduled to hold today.

In a cryptic response to the development, the Pana singer took to his Instagram account to share a bathroom selfie which he captioned: “I’ll do me! Regardless #shmood”

See the photo he shared below:

