Telecom Firms Lose N156.3bn Monthly To Dormant Lines - The Herald Nigeria

Telecommunications companies in the country are losing about N156.3bn in potential revenue every month due to the increasing number of inactive telephone lines on their networks, an investigation has revealed.

The telecoms firms and the Nigerian Communications Commission came about the figure after a check on the average spending of subscribers monthly, with the number of inactive lines multiplied by the Average Revenue per User, the PUNCH reports.

An analysis of the latest industry data released by the NCC shows that there are currently over 85.4 million inactive telephone lines on the various mobile networks in the country, while the industry ARPU is put at N1,830 ($6).

This figure represents 36 percent of the total 239,586,312 connected telephone lines, as only 154,120,484 lines are said to be active by the regulator, making about 85.4 million lines inactive as of February 2017.

In January, the inactive telephone lines in the industry stood at 83.5 million. The February figure is the latest official data in the industry.

