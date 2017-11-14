A Zimbabwean General, Constantino Chiwenga, had said the army was prepared to intervene to end purges within the ruling Zanu-PF party.

This has heightened fears that a military coup might be on the cards and was in reaction to the exile of Emmerson Mnangagwav who was until a while ago the vice President.

There have been calls from the Zanu-PF’s Youth League for the army to stay back and not interfere with the country’s politics.

The Zanu-PF’s Youth League has also been vocal about its support for Grace Mugabe taking over the vacant seat of the Vice-President.

According to the BBC, armoured vehicles have been seen on a main public road outside the city having left one of the country’s main military barracks, Inkomo. This has further scared citizens of times of upheaval.

Meanwhile the leader of the Zanu-PF youth wing, Kudzai Chipanga while speaking to a Press conference noted that Chiwenga did not have the support of all of the army and that they were ready to die to defend Mugabe.

“We will not sit and fold hands while threats are made against a legitimately elected government,”

