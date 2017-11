This video teaches how to test for Pregnancy at home using Toothpaste, Bleach, Sugar or Soapy water.

It is advised you use the first urine in the morning.

If you do not have Pregnancy Test kits at home, then this is a good alternative.

Thank you so much for watching.

More details on Tomi’s Colour Pavilion

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related