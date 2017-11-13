The owners of Leicester City Football Club are reportedly being sued for £323m over money owed to the Thai government.

A criminal court in Bangkok accepted the case against King Power International on Monday, according to Reuters news agency.

The case is also being brought against executives of state-owned Airports of Thailand (AOT), Reuters says.

The action against King Power, owned by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family, was initially filed in July.

The lawsuit alleges that King Power failed to pay the government 14 billion baht (£323m) from the operation of a duty-free franchise it was awarded in 2006.

The action against Srivaddhanaprabha – who is worth around $4.9bn – and his family was initially filed in July and at the hearing on Monday the Central Criminal Court accepted the case and witnesses will now be heard in February next year.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester City in 2010 and has overseen promotion from League 1 to the Champions League as well as winning the Premier League in 2016

