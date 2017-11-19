For years the Totota Camry has been one of the best selling cars in the world. And so Toyota taking such a big risk in changing the design and transitioning the vehicle from a mid sized family sedan to a more sporty and toned sedan.

Car and Driver reports company boss Akio Toyoda wants to banish boring, which means big changes for the brand’s big seller. The effort got off to a tentative start with a more-extensive-than-usual mid-cycle update for 2015 but reaches full flower with the all-new eighth-generation car. This Camry really wants to party.

The new car is longer, lower, and (fractionally) wider, giving it a slightly lower-slung profile. Up front there’s an angry-looking visage marked by a pinched upper grille and a gaping lower maw. The bottom edge of the fascia flares outward, as do the rocker panels; the shoulder line kicks up behind the rear doors; and a crease slashes across the C-pillar and extends back to the decklid spoiler. SE and XSE models have their own, even busier front and rear styling, plus additional sculpting on the rockers and a rear bumper that emulates a diffuser. XSE versions offer a black roof. One can argue whether the new Camry’s styling looks better, but there is no question that there’s more of it.

Photo Credit: CarandDriver.com

