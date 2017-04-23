Water is a transparent and nearly colorless chemical substance that is the main constituent of Earth’s streams, lakes, and oceans and the fluids of most living organisms

Water covers 71% of the Earth’s surface. It is vital for all known forms of life

body weight is approximately 60 percent water? Your body uses water in all its cells, organs, and tissues to help regulate its temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Because your body loses water through breathing, sweating, and digestion, it’s important to rehydrate by drinking fluids and eating foods that contain water.

The amount of water you need depends on a variety of factors, including the climate you live in, how physically active you are, and whether you’re experiencing an illness or have any other health problems.

The Health Benefits of Water include

Water Protects Your Tissues, Spinal Cord, and Joints

Water helps to keep the body hydrated and enables it to retain an optimum level of moisture.

Water helps protect the spinal cord, and it acts as a lubricant and cushion for your joints.

Water Helps Your Body Remove Waste

Adequate water intake enables your body to excrete waste through perspiration, urination, and defecation.

Water Aids in Digestion

Digestion starts with saliva, the basis of which is water. Digestion relies on enzymes that are found in saliva to help break down food and liquid and to dissolve minerals and other nutrients.

Proper digestion makes minerals and nutrients more accessible to the body. Water is also necessary to help you digest soluble fiber. With the help of water, this fiber dissolves easily and benefits your bowel health by making well-formed, soft stools that are easy to pass.

The body loses water through breathing, sweating, and digestion, which is why it’s important to rehydrate by drinking fluids and eating foods that contain water.

Most people who are in good physical health get enough fluids by drinking water and other beverages when they’re thirsty, and also by drinking a beverage at mealtime.

Women who are pregnant or nursing may want to consult with their physician about increasing fluid intake.

