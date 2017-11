Bankole Wellington better known by his stage name ‘Banky W’ has sparked substantial excitement after photos of he and his groomsmen all decked out for his tradtional wedding surfaced.

The R&B crooner who is set to marry heartthrob Adesuwa Etomi, looked dapper in a dark Agbada reminiscent of the popular ‘Yoruba Demon’ look.

His groomsmen were no slouches either also representing with their dark maroon Agbada complete with Yoruba styled cap.

You can check out the photos below.

