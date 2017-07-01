'The Nigeria of Our Dream': Gov. Shettima Mets Igbo Carpenter, in Maiduguri (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima recently met an Igbo carpenter – Eze – on a tour within the state.

It was gathered that Mr. Eze is a carpenter in the state capital, Maiduguri and alongside twenty-five other carpenters, working an orphanage schools still in construction.

Shettima who lauded Eze’s industriousness, gave him some money and said that, “This is the Nigeria of our dreams! Eze is an Igbo man, a carpenter and a resident of Maiduguri who cannot speak Hausa or any of our local languages of the state.

“Eze together with his team of 25 Igbo carpenters are currently working in one of our orphanage schools under construction at Baga Road bypass in Maiduguri. I met them earlier this week and we are mightily proud of them.”

