Marriage is a beautiful union between two people who are attracted to eachother.Often times after you tie the knot, the “what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine” mentality can begin to shape your lives together.

However, for most women, there are at least a few things they tend to hide from their guys—even if they’ve got a tight bond. Some of these things may include habits or emotions that they feel could affect their union.

Health Concerns

If a woman finds a suspicious mole, a lump in her breast or has an otherwise disconcerting “symptom, she may often stay mum or downplay her anxieties.

“Women will hide worrisome concerns from their spouse to protect their husband or decrease distress—especially if it feels major,” said psychologist Kristen Carpenter, PhD, Director of Women’s Behavioral Health at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

This feeling of keeping health concerns to yourself is usually not the best idea as you are closing yourself to support and the love that will come with it because you have shut your spouse from seeing your worries.

So resist the urge and don’t feel ashamed because you deserve a shoulder to lean on, and tag-team support is what marriage is all about.

Sexual Preferences

When couples engage in sex, they are supposed to enjoy the act but if one partner feels unsatisfied and finds it difficult to discuss it, this may become a major problem in their sexual lives.

Most times women find it difficult to express their concerns and complaints to their husbands because they feel is an emotional topic which may end up hurting his feelings.

It is always suggested to have a conversation about sex outside the bedroom, bringing it up slowly, and telling him something you do like along with what you don’t.”

Bank Accounts

Women may keep secret bank accounts for different reasons. For some, it’s a golden rule to always have a stash, just in case the relationship does not work.”

This may give women a sense of security—a nest egg to fall back. However, if a husband finds out about secret funds, he may think you’re banking on your marriage to fail.

“There may be a sense of betrayal as the husband may feel that his wife may be hiding larger secrets.”

Finances are loaded concerns in a marriage, so it’s best to weigh possible outcomes before withholding funds from your partner.

So while you probably don’t have to divulge everything—after all, that’s necessary to maintain your own sense of self—holding on to certain secrets can impact the trust and support system of your marriage. If there’s an opportunity to open up for the sake of a stronger relationship, then it’s advisable to give it a try.

