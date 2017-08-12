 Theif breaks into chruch steals Blessesd sacrament,Rev.Fathers stage protest

The Rev.Fathers of Immaculate Conception Cathedral Lokoja, Kogi state on Friday last week staged a protest after an unknown person broke into the church and stole the blessed sacrament.

 

Catholic Priests in the Diocese took to the street to demonstrate their displeasure with prayers and also asking  God for forgiveness.

According to one of the priests, Rev. Fr. Ariko Pius he said that,  “An unknown person stole the Blessed Sacrament from the Cathedral which has led to the  Solemn procession in Lokoja streets with prayers of mercy and forgiveness from God.”

He also said that the theft from the unknown person had cut off the top of the monstrance and also disrupted their sacramental prayers.

In Catholicism, the Blessed Sacrament, also Most Blessed Sacrament is a devotional name used in the Latin Church of the Catholic Church, as well as in Anglicanism, Lutheranism and Methodism.

The sacred item in catholic church refers to the body and blood of Christ in the form of consecrated sacramental bread and wine at a celebration of the Eucharist

 

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

