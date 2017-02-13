There Are More Hidden Safes In Ex-NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu's House - Whistle-blower - The Herald Nigeria

Follwoing tthe raid of the former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu’s house in Kaduna city and the recovery of the largest loot in recent times by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the whistle-blower responsible for the information which led to the successful raid has made fresh claims.

According to the whistle-blower, there were four safes in the Kauna home of the former NNPC director and not one as reported by EFCC.

An online news platform, DAILY NIGERIAN reported that the whistle blower whose name has been withheld told the EFCC operatives that there were a total of four safes in the house and another three cash boxes which had been taken to an unknown location prior to EFCC’s raid.

The whistle blower however denied knowledge of where the other safes were hidden in the ex-NNPC GMD’s house.

