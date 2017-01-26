These Are The People Behind Buhari's Death Rumors - PDP Leader Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The caretaker committee chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi has tasked the All Progressive Congress, APC to look within itself for culprits.

This comes on the heels of death rumors of the president after he left the country on a 10-day long medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

Makarfi reacting to the allegation that the Buhari death rumors emanated from his party and political camp said the rumors are the handiwork of APC members who are working towards the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Makarfi while speaking in Kaduna to press men said: “The All Progressive Congress (APC) should point its search light inward and investigate itself as to the source of the rumour.

“PDP, I said have nothing to gain from anything.”

He added: “Those who are peddling the rumour know themselves and they are in APC. Some of them are already positioning themselves for power in 2019. APC should investigate itself.”

