These Are The People Sponsoring Notorious Badoo Cult Group, How They're Recruited - OPC Leader, Adams - The Herald Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Gani Adams has alleged that members of the notorious cult group, Badoo, terrorising Lagos state are sponsored by influential people in the state.

The OPC chairman while speaking on the decision of his group to stay away from interfering in the matter noted that the state government was playing politics with the lives of the state’s residents.

He further added that members of the cult group are usually lured into the criminal act using job opportunities as fronts.

Gani Adams said: “For about two and half years, our coordinators in Ijede have been giving us a lot of information about Badoo. We realised that some highly-placed personalities were involved.

“They use vacancy adverts, among others, to lure would-be Badoo members and they put up some (telephone) numbers. When you call the numbers, they will call you to come to their office and they will give you money for empowerment, like N250,000.”

He added: “From what we have gathered, they normally buy the (bloodstained) handkerchiefs for N500,000, N1m or N1.5m. A common man cannot afford that money. It is being organised by some prominent people.

“The Lagos State Government plays partisan politics with the lives and property of people whereas the first duty of government, whether federal, state or local, is to make sure the lives of the citizenry are protected.”

