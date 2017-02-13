These Are The People Wishing Death On Buhari - Buhari's Aide, Femi Ojodu - The Herald Nigeria

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political affairs, Femi Ojudu has addressed the issue of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

Ojodu, speaking on the extension of the president’s 10-day medical vacation to the United Kingdom said that no one can accuse the president of corruption and stealing and thus he has nothing to fear.

Ojodu while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Ado Ekiti said the president is committed to fighting corruption and that those who are guilty of corrupt practices are the ones wishing the president dead.

He said: “Our President is honest, patriotic, committed and passionate that this country must be great. No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing in government.

“He is just on a holiday and he can use the opportunity to check the state of his health. Even at my own age, I do visit my doctors to check myself, my blood pressure, my sugar level and all the rest. I want to assure concerned Nigerians who really love the President that he will soon be back.”

He continued: “It is only those who have stolen our money and kept it away that are wishing him dead. The President will soon be back and by God’s grace, he will not die as some mischievous people wish.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment