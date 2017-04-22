These People Are Blackmailing Buhari Ahead Of 2019 Polls - Northern Leader, Dr. Junaid Mohammed - The Herald Nigeria

A Northern leader and Second Republic House of Representatives member, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has alleged that a cabal of Igbo leaders are blackmailing the president, Muhmmadu Buhari into handing over power to them in 2019.

The Northern leader disclosed that the plot which never work against the president as he is against regional zoning.

Dr. Junaid Mohammed further added that what happened when the north “stupidly handed over power through former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Goodluck Jonathan” will not repeat itself.

Speaking to the Sun, the Northern leader accused some leaders from South-south and Southeast of trying to cause disunity in the country adding that “we avoid what has been seen and heard from the South South and South East and the very people, the ones we expect to be sensible, who have held certain positions in this country, like John Nwodo and Edwin Clark, are now fanning the embers of disunity.

“Imagine, they are blackmailing Buhari. I want to assure you that they are not going to succeed. We stupidly handed over power through Obasanjo shenanigans to Goodluck Jonathan.

“He did very badly. Now, some people are saying we have to repeat the same mistake by handing over to an unidentified Igbo man because it’s their time to be the President of Nigeria.”

He continued: “We have tried the rotational system and it has not worked. I can’t see how we can blindly follow, even when we have tried it and failed.

“They say the classical definition of madness is to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different outcome.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment