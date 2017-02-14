They Always Go For My Balls - Freedom Fighter, Malema Laments - The Herald Nigeria

The South African leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema has claimed that someone grabbed and squeezed his testicles during the Parliament brawl which occurred at the State of the Nation address in South Africa.

Recall that there was a report few days ago that guards at the parliament were engaged in a fisticuffs with Malema and his party members for disrupting the President, Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town.

Following the brawl, Malema took to his social media page on Twitter to allege that his balls were grabbed and squeezed during the brawl, adding that they always do it every time.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “The bastard is squeezing my balls yeses, they always go for my balls this white shirt.They do this all the time, hai. No retreat fighters.”

